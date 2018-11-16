"Cram The Cruiser" Food Drive Saturday

November 16, 2018

Local law enforcement agencies are again teaming up to “Cram the Cruiser” this weekend and help those in need.



The drive is a collaborative effort between local law enforcement agencies including the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the Fowlerville and Hamburg Township Police Departments and Michigan State Police. Officials say it’s important to support local shelters and food banks and in turn, provide another resource to families that need help, not only during the holidays but all year long.



Sheriff Mike Murphy tells WHMI this is the second year of the event and they’ve had some other law enforcement agencies as well as new stores come on board this year. During the event, he says public safety will selfishly take advantage of people’s generosity this time of year to help fill up some of the local food pantries. He says Livingston County is already very generous anyway and when people see what’s going on, it’s tough to not to throw a few extra canned good in a cruiser. He says when the supplies get dropped off at local pantries, they are ecstatic but especially for items that have a shelf life of any length of time, because those can be saved for the down time. Murphy says people tend to be more generous this time of year and there’s a lot of celebrations and a general feeling of helping people but after the holidays when people get back to routines, that’s when there’s a significant fall off with that generosity. He says the “Cram the Cruiser” drive helps because its pantry stuff that’s being collected that the food banks and local shelters can push out to keep food and supplies available.



Non-perishables, canned goods and household paper products will be collected at various locations this Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Those include the Aldi in Howell, Kroger in Hamburg Township and Walmart stores in Howell and Fowlerville. (JM)