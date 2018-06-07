Local Man Charged With Child Pornography Headed To Trial

June 7, 2018

45-year-old Daniel Delavergne was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court Tuesday on charges of unlawful posting of a message, child sexually abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime.



Delavergne was arrested following an investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which was prompted by a tip forwarded to MSP. A search of the residence where Delavergne was living in Fowlerville netted multiple electronic devices and evidence.



If convicted on the current charges, he faces up to 14 years in prison. Future court dates for Delavergne are unknown at this time.



The MSP encourages anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation to report it to the CyberTipline through the link below.. (DK)