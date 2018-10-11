Dexter, Milford & Linden Receive National Fluoridation Awards

Some local communities are being recognized for optimal fluoridation in their public water supplies.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Oral Health Unit is recognizing 50 Michigan public water systems for being awarded the Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The three local communities named are Dexter, Milford and Linden. The award recognizes those communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout 2017. A total of 1,499 water systems in 30 states received the award.



Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay. According to the CDC, drinking fluoridated water keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities by about 25% in children and adults. Community water fluoridation has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century. It is estimated that every dollar invested in fluoridation saves at least $38 in costs for dental treatment. However, some researchers and activists claim that it has little to no health benefits and may actually pose a public health risk. (JM)