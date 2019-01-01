"Dinner With a Heart" To Benefit Local Food Pantry

January 1, 2019

A community dinner event next month will help raise funds for a local food pantry that supports Livingston County residents in need.



Bountiful Harvest’s “Dinner with a Heart” is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The 8th annual event will be held Friday, February 22nd, at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. The night will include a sit-down dinner, a photo-booth, silent auction, dancing and raffle drawings. Tickets can be purchased for $95 during the Early Bird Special, which lasts through January 31st.



Bountiful Harvest is in the process of constructing their soon-to-be permanent home. The approximately 3,300-square-foot facility is being built on property donated by the First Presbyterian Church in Brighton, which is located directly behind the church’s parking lot. Project leaders previously told WHMI they expect the interior portion of the facility to be completed and functional by April 1st, 2019.