Brighton Township Woman Reappointed To Board of Optometry

July 15, 2018

A local woman was reappointed to the Michigan Board Optometry.



Governor Rick Snyder announced Wednesday that Sandra Doud of Brighton Township was reappointed to the Michigan Board of Optometry. Doud is an optometrist at Huron Ophthalmology and also a member of the American and Michigan Optometric Associations. The nine member board oversees licensure requirements and standards for more than 1,600 Michigan Optometrists. Governor Synder says Doud is an accomplished optometrist, and he believes she will be a great asset to the board.



The appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the State Senate, which is expected. Doud will serve a four year term which runs until June 30th, 2022.



Picture from LinkedIn (EO/JK)