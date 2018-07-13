Brewery Loses Smoker In Lyon Township Fire

July 13, 2018

A fire at a local brewery meant an early morning call for Lyon Township firefighters. Just before 4:30am, Thursday morning, the Lyon Township Fire Department received word of an outdoor fire at the Draught Horse Brewery on Grand River Avenue. Officers from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township Substation informed the L-T-F-D upon arriving that it was a meat smoker structure that was fully aflame and had a closed in trailer next to it. Firefighters used a handline and foam to extinguish the fire. Fire Marshal Brian Holzheimer said that there were no injuries, foul play, or damage to main building found. The trailer suffered minimal damage, but the smoker was a complete loss. Photos- Lyon Township Fire Department Facebook (MK)