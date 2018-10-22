Emagine Hartland To Open This December

October 22, 2018

The new Emagine Theater is set to open in Hartland Township just in time for the busy holiday season.



Emagine Entertainment announced that the grand opening of Emagine Hartland will take place on Friday, December 14th beginning with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce at 6pm. The theater will open to the public on Saturday, December 15th at 10am. The theatre is located in the Hartland Towne Square Shopping Center, located at the northeast corner of US-23 and M-59. The 55,000-square foot venue will feature -luxurious amenities, 1,140 seats in ten state-of-the-art auditoriums including a screening room, and an EMAX premium large format screen.



Emagine Hartland will be the first theatre in Michigan to offer all heated reclining chairs and the first to deploy ten pure laser digital cinema projectors featuring high contrast lenses. Emagine Hartland will also be the first and only theatre in Michigan to feature 100% laser projection systems. Among the amenities are a full-service bar, expanded concession men, stadium seating, and special front row seating of cuddle chairs. All auditoriums will be handicapped-accessible and equipped with assistive devices for both seeing and hearing-impaired guests. Hartland Township Supervisor Bill Fountain said they can’t wait until later this year to be part of the official grand opening of Emagine Hartland and feel it will be the anchor for future opportunities and developments.



The following are the luxury amenities Emagine Hartland will include:



•Heated Luxury Chairs - All auditoriums at Emagine Hartland feature heated luxury powered reclining chairs and Emagine’s proprietary cuddle chairs to ensure optimal guest comfort.



•Reserved Seats – For guest convenience and comfort, Emagine offers 100% reserved seating. Guests may purchase tickets online or on Emagine’s app available on Google Play or iOS App Store, and choose their perfect seat for the show.



•Stadium Seating – All 10 auditoriums feature stadium seating, which means you have the best and most comfortable movie watching experience. Every seat offers an unobstructed view of the screen.



•E-Bar – A full-service bar with hand-crafted cocktails, wine and beer on tap including local selections Founders, Shorts, Bells and Atwater will be available with service to each guest’s reserved seat.



•Handcrafted Pizzas - Guests can enjoy all their favorite traditional movie concessions or try one of Emagine’s handcrafted pizzas made on-site in its stone oven.



•Self-Serve Coke Freestyle Machine – Guests may choose from over 100 flavors or grab a slushy drink for the same price as a soft drink.



•Specialty Popcorn – Emagine Hartland will feature a variety of popcorn: traditional, caramel, cheddar, and OlivEpop, Emagine’s proprietary popcorn prepared with olive oil and sea salt.



•Birthday Parties and Private Theatre Rentals – Both are available at Emagine Hartland.



•All theatres will be handicapped accessible and equipped with hearing impaired listening devices. (JM)