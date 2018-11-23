Brighton Equestrian Club Holding Grand Opening Event

A grand opening ceremony is being held for a 100-acre horse club in Brighton.

The Brighton Equestrian Club is cutting the ribbon in celebration of their grand opening this coming Thursday, November 29, at 4pm. The BEC was formed as a method of helping Nancy and Ray Merlo get back on their feet following the tragic loss of their son, 14 years ago. As such, the Nancy says the Club offers several therapeutic programs for riders and equine-enthusiasts of all levels. The Pediatric Grief Group uses horses to help heal the hearts of children stricken with loss of a loved one. For the Equine Therapy program, the BEC has teamed up with McCaskill Family Services to provide horse-assisted mental health therapy.



There are also lessons for riders of all ages. Merlo said they “don’t give pony rides at the BEC,” they “teach kids how to ride a horse, and there’s a big difference.” She herself, admitted that she didn’t start riding until she was in her 40s, and the Club is proud to offer adult-beginner lessons, as it’s never too late to saddle up.



The 100-acre parcel the BEC occupies was once proposed to become a subdivision to the dismay of nearby residents. Merlot said the community couldn’t be more supportive of the Club and the land being used in this fashion, instead. 30 acres are wooded and reserved for advanced riders. There are multiple stables, riding arenas, and a 4,500 square foot clubhouse, to boot. The ribbon cutting takes place at 4pm, Thursday at the club, which is located at 7318 Herbst Road in Brighton, near Grand River and I-96. (MK)