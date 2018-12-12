Chelsea Man Sentenced In Double Fatal Crash On US-23

December 12, 2018

A wrong-way driver will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced following a crash involving alcohol on US-23 that killed two people.



75-year-old Edwin Brown of Chelsea was ordered to serve 10 to 15 years on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. The sentences are to be served consecutively, meaning he must serve a term of 20-30 years imprisonment. Brown earlier entered no contest pleas to the charges, in exchange for two counts of second degree murder being dismissed. The crash occurred on southbound US-23 near Six Mile Road in Northfield Township the afternoon of April 8th. In total, four cars were involved in the crash that left four people hospitalized and two others dead. 51-year-old Debbie Pinson of Broadview Heights, Ohio and 56-year-old Cathy Kretzschmer of Olmsted Township, Ohio were both killed.



Konrad Siller, the First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, previously told WHMI that the victims’ families were consulted prior to the plea and sentence agreements being finalized and approved them. Photo: clickondetroit.com - WDIV. (JM)