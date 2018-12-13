FBI Agent Injured In Fatal Crash In Dexter

December 13, 2018

An FBI agent remains hospitalized following a fatal crash in Dexter Township Tuesday morning.



An 18-year-old was killed in the three-car crash that happened around 8am on North Territorial Road near Toma Road. Officials stated a vehicle crossed the center line causing a head-on collision, and then a secondary crash on North Territorial Road between Dexter Pinckney Road and Dexter Townhall Road. North Territorial Road was shut down between Dexter Pinckney Road and Dexter Townhall Road as a result of the crash. The road didn’t re-open until around noon. The agent was said to be on duty and driving to his office in Ann Arbor at the time of the crash. MLive.com reports that on Wednesday, the FBI agent had underwent his first surgery and remained at a hospital with family and FBI colleagues. Special Agent in Charge Timothy Slater of the Detroit Division issued a statement and said their hearts go out to the family of the young person who lost his life. The FBI agent reportedly sustained a possible fractured leg and internal injuries. The individuals involved in the secondary crash were believed to be ok.



The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation. (JM)