Concerts In The Park Start Thursday In Fenton

June 3, 2018

It’s summer concert season again in Downtown Fenton.



“Concerts in the Park” series will kick off on Thursday, June 7th in the Fenton Millpond Park and gazebo near City Hall. The concerts typically run from 7 to 8:30pm. Those looking to attend are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. In the case of any inclement weather, then the concert will be held inside the Fenton Community & Cultural Center. Thursday’s upcoming concert will feature “One Love Reggae”, a popular Reggae band from Michigan. Other evenings will feature various genres of music including pop, rock, oldies, tribute bands and the Fenton Community Orchestra. The popular concert series is sponsored by Southern Lakes Parks and Recreation, the City of Fenton and the Fenton Downtown Development Authority.



A full listing of artists and dates is available through the link. (JM)