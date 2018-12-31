Fenton Man Charged in Road Rage Shooting

December 31, 2018

Charges have been authorized against a Fenton man who allegedly fired a gun at another driver in Oakland County in an incident of road rage.



46-year-old Bruce Holder was arraigned on five felony counts December 21st in 47th District Court. Court records indicate he is charged with discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony firearms.



The incident in which Holder is charged occurred Wednesday, December 19th, around 11:15am. Michigan State Police were alerted to a possible road rage shooting involving two male drivers on I-75 near Eight Mile Road. The driver that called 911 had allegedly cut off Holder, who then became enraged, pointed his gun at the vehicle and fired a single shot, but missed. MSP Spokesman Lt. Calvin Hart says no people or vehicles were hit.



The victim got the shooter’s license plate number, and police were able to locate Holder at his home in Fenton where he was arrested without incident. Holder was wearing the same clothes the victim had described him in and police found the handgun they believe was used. Holder is also thought to be the suspect in a similar road rage incident that had occurred in Plymouth earlier that day.



He returns to court January 2nd for a preliminary exam.

