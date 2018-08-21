Fiber Optic Cable Installation Approved In Brighton Township

Brighton Charter Township’s Board of Trustees met on Monday night to discuss a telecommunication project along Kensington Road.



The board agreed to move forward with The Metro Act Right-of-Way Permit that will allow the company 123.Net to install a fiber optic cable underground. Planner Kelly Matthews told WHMI the cable will extend underneath Kensington Road between Grand River and the GM Proving Grounds. She said the goal of the project is to encourage competition among telecommunication providers. 123.Net specializes in fiber cable installation to provide faster and more secure telecommunication services. Funds for the project will come from the state’s Telecommunications Act.



While Matthews did not have an estimated date for when construction will begin, she says once the permit officially gets signed she expects the construction date to be announced soon. (DF/JK)