Fillmore County Park Construction Could Start In Spring

November 27, 2018

A construction services agreement for the first phase of Fillmore County Park has received preliminary approval.



On Monday night, the Public Safety and Infrastructure Development Committee of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners met and approved the agreement with Myers Excavating of Brighton. It needs some final approvals. The agreement will be before the Finance Committee Wednesday, and if approved, will head to the County Board of Commissioners for final approval. Livingston County Planning Director Kathleen Kline-Hudson tells WHMI they’re looking to approve a construction services agreement with the second lowest bidder for phase one development at the park. She noted this was their second attempt to provide an agreement with an excavating company. Kline Hudson says they had approved a contract with the lowest bidder and approached them to sign, only to learn that they were going out of business, hence why they are now proceeding with the second lowest bid.



Fillmore County Park is located midway between the cities of Howell and Brighton at corner of Kellogg and McClements Road in Genoa Township. Construction is expected to begin this coming spring. Kline-Hudson says it shouldn’t take long at all and they’re hoping to have the park open by summer. She says there is currently nothing on the land so this will be the first phase of development. Construction involves an entrance drive, parking lot, restroom facilities, a 5K trail, wayfinding signage and other trails. A multi-purpose sports field is mostly marked for soccer, baseball and softball. Kline-Hudson noted the project has been a real collaborative effort with significant financial assistance from Genoa Township, the City of Howell and Marion Township as well as the Livingston County Board of Commissioners and the Livingston County Foundation - a 501-C-3, which initially enabled individuals to bequeath land to the county but now allows different designations for donations. Giving opportunities toward Livingston County parks and recreation can be made through the Livingston County Foundation. That link is provided. (JM)