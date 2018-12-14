Donation To Milford Charity To Benefit Cancer Patients

December 14, 2018

A philanthropic organization recently presented a donation to a Milford-based cancer charity.



The Women of the Moose Chapter 2454 of Highland Township presented a $2,350 donation to Five Points of Hope on Tuesday at a holiday gathering of the charity held in Milford. The money represented the proceeds of an October golf scramble hosted by the philanthropic organization at Ironwood Golf Club in Howell. The Women of the Moose is a national fraternal organization with a local chapter in Highland Township. Senior Regent Jaynie Bowler said they love that Five Points of Hope is a Michigan-based charity that started in their own community and helps people in need. Five Points of Hope provides financial assistance to Michigan families facing cancer and mountains of bills related to their diagnosis. Grants do not exceed $500 per patient, per year, and provide financial assistance for expenses such as insurance deductibles, medical equipment, prescriptions and utility bills. When issuing a grant, the non-profit bills vendors directly on behalf of patients. In 2017, the organization granted $51,371 in financial assistance to 118 cancer patients.



Photo: Teresa Silver. Volunteers and members of the Five Points of Hope board of directors are in the background, and in the foreground is the check presentation by the Highland Women of the Moose. From left to right are Women of the Moose representatives Linda Flannery, Kellsy Pirozek, Marti Talbott, Josie Bowler, Collin Bowler, Five Points of Hope Board Member Geraldine Acheson-Lupini (receiving donation), Jaynie Bowler (Senior Regent of The Women of the Moose Highland Chapter 2454 presenting the check) and Patty Sullivan. (JM)