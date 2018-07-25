Former Livingston Animal Control Director Suspended In Ingham County

July 25, 2018

The one-time Director of Livingston County Animal Control has been suspended in a neighboring county.



The Ingham County Board of Commissioners voted 11 to 3 Tuesday night to suspend Animal Control Director John Dinon and Deputy Director Anne Burns following multiple investigations about poor care of animals at the shelter. Burns was the Director of Livingston County Animal Control until 2010, when she left the job after persistent complaints about her policies on so-called bully breeds and euthanization.



The investigation in Ingham County began after the abuse of five dogs came to light following their seizure from a dog-fighting ring last year. A report by the Michigan Humane Society found neglect of the dogs while in the shelter’s care, leading to two of them being euthanized. One longtime volunteer alleged that after expressing her concerns about animal care, Burns told her the staff was "sick and tired" of her being a "drama queen."



According to WLNS TV-6 in Lansing, the Ingham County Controller's investigation is expected to wrap up Friday. Once that happens, commissioners will hold a personnel meeting to determine what happens next. (JK)