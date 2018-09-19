Fowlerville Police Seek Suspect In Farm Stand Theft

September 19, 2018







A suspect caught on video stealing money from a farm stand is being sought by authorities.



Fowlerville Police released surveillance video of a male suspect stealing money from a roadside farm stand located north of Chase Lake Road at Fowlerville Road. The stand operates on the honor system and video shows the suspect using a tool to break into the donation box.



Police acknowledge the video doesn’t show much of the person's face but they ask that if members of the public notice anything in the video that reminds them of someone to contact the department at 517-223-8711. All tips will remain anonymous. (JM)