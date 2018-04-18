Application Being Accepted For Vacant Seat On Fowlerville Village Council

The Fowlerville Village Council is still looking to fill a vacancy.



The Village Council holds regular meetings every other Monday beginning at 7:30pm, with other meetings held as necessary. A vacancy was created with the resignation of Trustee Everett DeGrush. The Village published required notices seeking applications to fill the seat the vacancy through November 20th, 2018. Two applications were received from Mary Helfmann and James Mayhew. Village Clerk/Manager Kathryn Arledge says when James Mayhew discovered that there were only two applicants; he respectfully withdrew his application indicating Helfmann was the best candidate for the position. Helfmann previously served on Council and is known throughout the community for her work related to Fowlerville’s 4th of July fireworks festivities.



At the Village Council meeting Monday night, Trustee Jerry Bell made a motion to extend the process of accepting applications, which was seconded by Trustee Kathryn Heath. The vote was 3-2, with one council member absent. Those opposed were President Carol Hill and Trustee Ken Bielous, who wanted to appoint Mary Helfmann Monday night but that motion failed. As a result, applications are again being accepted. Any Village resident interested in filling the seat should submit a letter of interest and application to Arledge by April 30th.



Applications can be picked up between 8am and 5pn, Monday through Friday, at the Village of Fowlerville Offices or online at www.fowlerville.org. The link is posted. The letters and applications should be made to The Village of Fowlerville, Attention: Kathryn Arledge, Clerk/Manager, 213 South Grand Avenue, Fowlerville, MI 48836 or e-mail karledge@fowlerville.org. (JM)