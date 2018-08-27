Teen Distracted Driving Course Returning To Fowlerville

August 27, 2018

Area high school students have an opportunity to take part in a free hands-on distracted driving course.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is providing the course in conjunction with FT Techno of America and State Farm Insurance on Saturday, October 20th. The course allows teens to operate a vehicle under the direct supervision of sheriff and police personnel in several distracted driving scenarios, which include texting while driving and the use of fatal vision drunk goggles.



Two sessions are being offered, with each lasting four hours. The course has been designed to teach young driver’s the first hand dangers of distracted driving. The teens will be shown a short classroom discussion and video presentation before the supervised driving scenarios on the FT Techno test track in Fowlerville.



Space is limited to 20 students and a parent per class. Attendees must possess a valid driver’s license and be enrolled in high school, preference will be given to Livingston County resident’s first.



To sign up, contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday between 8am and 4pm. The number to call is 517-546-2440. Further information will be given once enrolled. (EO)