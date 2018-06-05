Plans Move Forward In Bringing A Trailer And Truck Facility To Genoa Township

June 5, 2018

The construction of a facility for truck and trailer developments has been pushed forward by Genoa Township.



Grand Rapids based ACS Build is working towards bringing a new manufacturing facility to Genoa Township that will be used to turn heavy duty trucks into snow plow trucks. Construction Manager Ken McQuade told WHMI that ACS Build is looking to build within the area to better service the high demand they see in Livingston County. The new facility will span 30,000 square feet that is located on 10 acres at 900 Grand Oaks Drive, south of Grand River.



The Genoa Township Board approved the application for the site plan on Monday night. ACS’s next steps involve submitting their plan to Livingston County to receive a building permit. If all goes smoothly, ACS plans to begin construction in the upcoming weeks.



McQuade says he hopes to have the facility completed by Christmas and functioning in winter. He also thanked Genoa Township for being very reasonable to work with and helping ACS get through the construction process. (DF)