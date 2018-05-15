Genoa Township Discusses Rezoning Of Fillmore County Park

Fillmore County Park in Genoa Township is one step closer to becoming rezoned as Parks and Recreation Facilities.



In 2006 Livingston County was bequeathed nearly 200 acres of property located north of McClements Road and east and west of Kellogg Road. The property was given by Raymond Fillmore who intended the land to be used for recreational purposes. During Monday night’s Planning Commission Public Hearing in Genoa Township, The Livingston County Planning Department petitioned for a rezoning of the area. The land is currently zoned as Agricultural with the planning department intending to rezone the property as Parks and Recreational. Livingston County Planning Department plans to bring new developments to the area such as a 20-car parking lot, restroom facility, 5K walking trail, and a multi-purpose field. Funding for the projects is coming from a grant given by The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and other partnerships with the county. Community Development Director Kelly VanMarter told WHMI she wouldn’t be surprised to see more amenities added to Fillmore County Park if Livingston County receives additional funding.



Following the township’s approval to move forward with the rezoning, the issue will now be going back to The Livingston County Planning Commission for a rezoning recommendation. Should the planning commission approve the rezoning, Genoa Township will then make the final decision on its approval. (DF)