Security & Safety Featured During Next Good Morning Livingston

November 10, 2018

"Facility Security and Staff Safety" will be the featured topic during the next Good Morning Livingston breakfast program.



Organizers say the event next Tuesday, November 13th should not be missed as it offers peace of mind and precautions to protect individuals, staff and building facilities. Speakers will include Livingston County Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte. She’ll present on the new citizens alert program LivAlert and what this program could mean for a family's safety, business safety and what to expect. The presentation will detail what sort of emergencies will alert your phone systems and how to be added to the system. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy will present on facility safety and public safety, as well as being aware of surroundings and when you should call the police and sheriff's office to respond to a situation.

The third featured speaker is Sam Larioza of Ohana Karate. He’ll present on personal safety, what to be aware of and how to protect yourself. Attendees will also learn how staff and children can protect themselves and best practices for a breach of security if you are being personally threatened.



Individuals, businesses and/or staff members are being encouraged to register for Good Morning Livingston through the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce. The event will run from 7:30am to 9am next Tuesday at Chemung Hills Golf Club. The cost is $20 for pre-registered Howell Chamber members and their staff; $25 at the door and $30 for non-member businesses and guests. Details can be found on our website. The cost includes a full hot breakfast, coffee, juices, program, materials and a chance for every attendee to win a raffle prize. Details can be found through the link. (JM)