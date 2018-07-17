Grand Opening Set Sunday For Refurbished 1888 Caboose

July 17, 2018

A 130-year-old transportation tradition will be celebrated at an event this weekend in Howell.



The Howell Area Historical Society will celebrate the grand opening of its refurbished caboose on Sunday, July 22nd from 10am to 4pm with tours and music. The 1888 Grand Trunk wooden caboose was added to the society’s collection in 2011, and has been lovingly restored in the years since by a group of volunteers.



The Michigan 5th Civil War Band will provide period tunes at the event being held at the Depot Museum on Wetmore Street in Howell. The Historical Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The group owns and operates the museum, which it bought from the Ann Arbor Railroad in 1970. You’ll find more information through the link below. (JK)