Drivers Seriously Injured In Grand River Crash

November 28, 2018

A crash involving significant injuries shut down westbound Grand River in Genoa Township on Tuesday afternoon.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash around 3:30pm, which occurred on Grand River by Kellogg Road, near the Grand River Annex. Both drivers involved were hospitalized with what were described as significant injuries according to Sheriff Mike Murphy. He tells WHMI preliminary investigation shows a UPS box truck driven by a 21-year-old Howell man hit a 2005 Ford F-150 driven by a 64-year-old Hartland man. Murphy says both vehicles traveling on westbound Grand River and the F-150 was in the right lane when the UPS driver went over. He says it’s unclear if the UPS driver was turning into a driveway or just merging into the lane, noting that part is still under investigation and they are also relying on witnesses to help determine exactly what happened. Murphy says the Howell man was not wearing seatbelt but the Hartland man was. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash. Both lanes of westbound I-96 were shut down for a time for investigation.



Murphy recognized witnesses on the scene saying they were very “Johnny on the spot” in providing first aid, adding it’s a little comforting to know that people actually stopped to help out. The Brighton Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS assisted crews on scene. Murphy noted that Deputies respond to several crashes a day and sometimes road conditions play a factor and sometimes they do not. He says road conditions had nothing to do with this and it was just a matter of people needing to be aware of their surroundings, what’s going on and pay attention to their driving- which would eliminate some of the crashes. (JM)