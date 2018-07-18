Grant Will Complete Funding For Rehab Center's Expansion In Chelsea

July 18, 2018

An expansion and renovation of a rehabilitation center in Chelsea is being made possible through a multi-million dollar grant.



The $2.5 million grant from the Thome Memorial Foundation was given to the United Methodist Retirement Communities Foundation for use at the Kresge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. It’s expected to add 22,000 square feet for private rooms, bathrooms and common living spaces. The expansion is scheduled to be completed in December, while renovation to the existing 28,000 square feet of the building will be completed next year. A rendering of the completed project is pictured.



The center serves about 100 people for traditional nursing home and short-term services at any given time, she said. The grant is part of the UMRC's $26 million Growing to Serve comprehensive campaign. About $17 million has been raised thus far for capital improvements, which also include construction of a wellness center on the Chelsea campus and renovations to the Huron Valley PACE wellness facility in Ypsilanti. The remaining $9 million will be used for resident services, life enrichment programming and UMRC's Benevolent Care Fund.



UMRC Foundation President Wendy Brightman said the center expects the funds to help serve 24,500 patients over the next 40 years and takes their “construction to the finish line." (JK)