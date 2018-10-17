Grant Funds To Upgrade Community Theatre's Sound System

Newly awarded grant funds will help the Community Theatre of Howell upgrade the theatre's failing sound system.



The Community Theatre of Howell has been awarded a grant of $7,462 from the State of Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA). The grant was awarded through a peer review process and was one of 561 applications to compete for fiscal year 2019 funding. Organizations receiving grant awards are required to match those funds with other public and private dollars, and much local support was received. The Theatre’s mission is to foster and encourage the study of and public appreciation for the performing arts. It offers quality productions to the community each year, as well as educational opportunities for adults and youth.



The grant award, along with the matching funds, will be used to upgrade the theatre's failing sound system. New house speakers, stage microphones, and amplifiers are being installed in October so that they are fully functional for the opening show of The Little Mermaid on November 9th. Officials say the new elements will enhance the audience's auditory experience of the production. They add that stage monitors are also being installed, which will better enable the performers' perception of the accompanying music, thereby enhancing their vocal performance. (JM)