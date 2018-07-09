Green Oak Township Roundabout Reconstruction Starts Today

July 9, 2018

Today marks the start of a 15-day closure in the Lee Road dual roundabout with traffic issues expected in the Green Oak Township area.



Signs have been on US-23 and surface streets to prepare motorists for the roundabout reconstruction project that starts today with a complete closure of the westerly circle at Whitmore Lake Road for 15 days. The middle lane in that roundabout will be eliminated so there will eventually just be two circulating lanes instead of three.



Livingston County Road Commission Managing Director Mike Craine says they’ve authorized 24-7 work by the contractor, as the first stage must be completed in 15 days. Then around July 23rd, the project will enter a final stage that involves a lot of pavement work. After this initial 15-day closure, most of the work will be done at night. There will be plenty of access maintained to local shops and businesses.



Residents, businesses and other motorists should plan accordingly and include extra time for trips, until motorists figure out what detours they’ll be utilizing and new traffic patterns get sorted out. Details about the project and detour routes is available through the link. (JM)