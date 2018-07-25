Gubernatorial Candidate Weighs In On Livingston County Judgeships

July 25, 2018

One of the four candidates in the Republican race for Michigan’s governor attended a forum in Hamburg Township to share his thoughts on various issues, including the potential political appointment of a judge to Livingston County’s 53rd District Court.



Gubernatorial candidate Patrick Colbeck attended the Pinckney/Putnam/Hamburg/Hell Chamber of Commerce’s “Meet the Candidates” forum, held at the Hamburg Township offices Monday night. Colbeck, who is currently serving his second term in Michigan’s Senate representing the 7th District, is up against Lt. Governor Brian Calley, Attorney General Bill Schuette, and political newcomer Dr. Jim Hines in the Republican primary race for governor.



Michigan’s next governor could be charged with the task of appointing a new judge to the 53rd District Court in Howell in the event embattled Judge Theresa Brennan is removed from the bench. At Monday’s forum, Colbeck was asked by Moderator Rick Beaudin how he would go about choosing her replacement if she were removed and he was elected governor.



Colbeck says he'd look for a person of integrity and a "rule of law judge". Colbeck added he'd look for someone who respects the fact that the judicial branch interprets the law in the context of a specific case, and that the branch does not make laws.



Livingston County’s court system is being reorganized in the way judgeship positions are allocated. A district court judgeship will be eliminated December 31st of this year and a circuit court judgeship will be added on January 1st, 2019. There are four candidates vying for the newly created judgeship in Livingston County’s 44th Circuit Court, one of whom is 53rd District Court Judge Suzanne Geddis. Michigan’s next governor would only have to appoint a judge if Geddis were elected to the circuit court judgeship and Brennan were removed from the bench. (DK)