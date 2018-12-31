Habitat For Humanity Sets High Goals For 2019

December 31, 2018

With the help of local residents, Livingston County Habitat for Humanity enjoyed a successful 2018.



A partner family spent their first Christmas in a new house built by the organization. Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore covered all of the affiliate’s expenses and provided enough money to cover the construction of the home. This allowed all of the organization’s donations and fundraising money to go directly to the community.



Its Brush With Kindness program helped other families receive a new furnace, a handicap ramp, siding on a house, a handrail and new storm windows. For the first time ever, the non-profit is working towards building houses for multiple families. The first house would be built in the spring, and the second in the fall. Partner families will be selected from a pool of applicants based on need. Once selected, each adult family member must contribute 250 hours of sweat equity.



To help raise funds for the two homes, three events have been organized. The third annual Home Is The Key fundraiser is scheduled for April 18th, the second annual Winning Women luncheon is set for October 17th and the first annual golf outing will take place on September 26th. For more information on each event or to make a donation, visit the link below.(AV)