Hamburg Twp. Using Millage Funds to Reorganize Police Department

December 26, 2018

Police Chief Richard Duffany held several focus groups prior to passage of the 10-year police millage that voters approved in August with an additional 1-mill levy.



Duffany reports the focus groups, which consisted of residents, business owners, elected officials and police union representatives, provided input and ideas on how to proceed with the proposed millage initiative. The feedback indicated that the millage should accomplish a few different goals, including maintaining the current level of services and addressing deficiencies within the police department. Duffany says the lack of 24/7 supervision and a significant overtime issue has been taking a toll on the department from a financial and personnel standpoint.



The Chief came before the township Board of Trustees recently with a recommendation to address the deficiencies by hiring one full-time officer and promoting two officers to sergeant. The Board approved Duffany’s request to move forward with the hiring process for the new officer position and the examination process for the two officers being promoted. (DK)