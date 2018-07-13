Hamburg Township Promoting Floodplain Education

Hamburg Township is encouraging residents and businesses to brush up on their floodplain information.



A large portion of the municipality is comprised of 100-year floodplain, the majority of which is adjacent to the Huron River and the Chain of Lakes. Officials say various floods from those water bodies and river have hit Hamburg Township in recent memory. Information on whether a property is included in the 100-year floodplain can be obtained by coming into the township offices, where the zoning administrator can assist. Maps are available to look at, along with other flood related information. The township also has elevation certificates for new development, dating back to 1986. All development within the 100-year floodplain, not just construction of buildings, but filling, excavation and fences etc, is required to obtain a township land use permit.



The township advises applications must be made prior to doing any work in a floodplain area and the zoning administrator can provided needed information in order to properly develop in the floodplain. Any illegal development activities should also be reported by calling the township offices at (810) 231-1000. (JM)