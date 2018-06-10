Solicitors Going Door To Door Prompt Complaints In Hamburg

The Hamburg Township Police Department is advising the community about solicitors.



The department says it recently received multiple questions and complaints regarding solicitors going door to door, noting Hamburg Township does have an ordinance which regulates the activities of solicitors. All solicitors are required to obtain a permit from the police department before conducting any activities within the township, except peddlers for charitable or religious organizations licensed by the State of Michigan or US government. Upon obtaining the permit, solicitors are issued an identification badge by the police department, which must be displayed on their outer garment in a manner which is visible to residents. Solicitors are only permitted to conduct their business during daylight hours between sunrise and sunset.



Anyone who believes a solicitor is in violation of township ordinance, is misrepresenting themselves or the product they are selling or is otherwise acting improperly, such as being overly aggressive in their sales pitch, should contact Livingston County Central Dispatch and request that an officer be sent to investigate, as they could be issued a citation and/or have their permit revoked.



A link to the full text of Ordinance 37-B is provided. (JM)