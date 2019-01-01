Hartland Township's Winterfest Coming In February

January 1, 2019

Hartland Township’s popular Winter Festival will take place again this February.



Hartland’s winter festival will take place on Saturday, February 9th. The family-friendly event is free to all attendees, thanks to local area sponsors and community volunteers. The event takes place at Hartland Heritage Park, located on M-59 just west of Fenton Road. It’s said to be a “go” with or without snow. Thus, festival activities have been designed to appeal to all ages and weather conditions like ice skating, sledding, a bonfire, musical performances and fireworks.



Officials say Winterfest 2019 will be the perfect excuse to experience Hartland’s outdoor living at its most friendly and join friends, family and the Hartland community for a spirit-warming day in the middle of cold Michigan winter. Sponsorships and volunteers are currently being sought. Details are available through the link provided. (JM)