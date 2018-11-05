Homelessness Rate In Michigan Dropping

November 5, 2018

A recent report indicates that homelessness in Michigan is on a steady decline. An annual report released earlier this month by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, or MSHDA, shows that the overall homeless population in the state has decreased for the third year in a row. From 2015 to 2017 it has dropped 9%. The report was done in conjunction with the Michigan Campaign to End Homelessness.



Much of the decline is credited to coordinated efforts of state and local partners to prioritize those in need using the Housing First model. The Housing First model moves people into housing as quickly as possible while providing support structures that help improve physical and mental health.



Since 2015, there has been a 10% drop in youth homelessness. MSHDA’s data suggests that a network of creative supportive services and transitional living programs have helped with this number. Jasmine, an 18-year-old woman from Livingston County, was identified in the report saying that she sought help through the transitional living program after having troubles at home. The program helped her learn adult responsibilities like budgeting, saving, understanding rent and utilities, and other things she said she wouldn’t have learned at home.



As for Livingston County, and its 3-county region that also includes Ingham and Shiawassee, there were a reported 6,014 homeless people in 2017. This accounts for 9% of the total homeless population in the state.



The complete report can be found at https://www.michigan.gov/documents/mcteh/2017-Annual-Report-WEB_634753_7.pdf (MK)