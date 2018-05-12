Howell Attorney Among Candidates Seeking New Judicial Seat

May 12, 2018

The one-time head of the Livingston County Bar Association is among the candidates seeking a judicial seat set to be created next year.



Among the four candidates who have filed to run for an open seat on the 44th Circuit Court in Livingston County is Howell-based attorney Monica Copeland. Copeland, who says she has grown concerned over the public’s lack of faith in the legal system, holds a bachelor’s degree from Alma College and earned her Juris Doctorate, Cum Laude from the Thomas Cooley Law School. Elected as the county’s Bar Association President in 2003, she now serves as Chair of the association’s Family Law Section.



Raised in South Lyon, Copeland lives in Brighton with her husband of 20 years Marty Albright. Also in the running are 53rd District Court Judge Suzanne Geddis, Howell attorney Tara Pearson and Brighton attorney Dennis Brewer. The two candidates with the most votes in the August primary will go head-to-head for the seat in the November General Election. Whoever is chosen for the new seat will serve the first term for eight years instead of the usual six, so that judicial seats will eventually be staggered and up for election every two years.



Currently held by 53rd District Court Judge Carol Sue Reader, the judicial seat will move to the 44th Circuit Court on January 1st, 2019 following a recommendation from the State Court Administrative Office. Reader is prohibited from running again due to age restrictions. (JK)