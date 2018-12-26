Howell Area Chamber Of Commerce To Celebrate The Community

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is recognizing leaders and achievements from the community at their yearly dinner next month.



The 62nd Annual Dinner and Citizen of the Year Presentation in scheduled for Thursday, January 24th, at Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall in Genoa Township. The event shines a spotlight on community leaders, achievements, and key Howell Area Chamber of Commerce programs and activities that took place in 2018.



Several award recipients will be honored. Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston and Concerts at the Courthouse will receive the Decades of Service Award. Jake Andrews will be given the Young Professional Award, and Colleen Hunter will get the Community Spirit Award. Cleary University will win the Game Changer Award and Zemp Legacy will receive the Community Collaboration Award. The announcement of the 2018 Citizen of the Year is being kept a secret and will be awarded at the end of the dinner.



The celebration begins at 6pm, with dinner served at 7. It’s $60 per person to attend, or $450 to reserve a table for 8. Tables of 10 can be reserved for $550. For more information on the event or for how to secure a reservation, send an email to mtokan@howell.org, or call the Chamber at (517) 546-3920. (MK)