Howell's District-Wide Food Drive Exceeds Goal

December 19, 2018

A local nonprofit will benefit from the Howell Public Schools’ food drive, which amassed more than 40,000 canned goods.



Student generosity came through in a big way for the district-wide canned food drive to support Gleaners Community Food Bank. Gleaners helps local families in need by providing access to nutritious food and resources. The food drive, planned by Howell High School’s leadership class, began in November and collected more than 40,000 canned goods, exceeding the leadership classes’ goal by more than 10,000 cans.



Hutchings Elementary led the district in donations by collecting 15,291 cans. Tim Moore, Hutchings Elementary principal, said the students worked hard collecting items to help those in need, with some even going to their neighbor's houses to ask for donations while others, “reached into their piggy banks to get out money to purchase canned goods.”



Gleaners operates five distribution centers across southeast Michigan, one of which is located in Howell. (JK)