Howell Area Fire Authority Receives Class 3/5 ISO Rating

June 18, 2018

The fire protection rating for the Howell Area Fire Authority could potentially yield insurance savings for residents and businesses.



The Howell Area Fire Authority has received the Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating of Class 3/5. Chief Andy Pless says the ISO currently evaluates over 50,000 Fire Departments Nationwide with very few earning the Class 3/5 Rating. Although different insurance companies use a variety of factors to set rates, the lower rating can lead to a reduction in fire insurance costs. ISO evaluates municipal fire-protection efforts in communities using credit points and various formulas, before calculating a fire protection rating from 1, being the best, to 10 being the worst. Pless says the rating reflects the hard work and dedication of all the Howell Area Firefighters and their commitment to save lives and property. Areas within 5 road miles of a fire station and within 1000 feet of a fire hydrant will receive a class 3 and areas without hydrants but within 5 miles of a fire station even if it is from another neighboring fire department will receive a class 5 rating. Pless says the ISO Class 3/5 rating will save residents significant money on homeowners insurance but result in an even greater savings for commercial businesses and industries.



The new rating will become effective September 1st. Further information detailing the new rating is attached. (JM)