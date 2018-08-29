Howell Football Field To Be Named For Former Coach

August 29, 2018

Prior to Thursday night’s home varsity football kickoff, Howell Public Schools is naming the field after a long time coach.



Lifelong Howell resident John Dukes was a 3-sport athlete at Howell High School, who upon graduating from college, returned to spend his entire 35-year teaching career in the district. Along with teaching physical education and science, Dukes spent 25 years at the helm of the varsity football team where he won 161games leading the green and gold. He also spent time coaching baseball, wrestling, and middle school basketball. To this day, Dukes continues to lend his support working at sporting events around the area and helping the football program as a volunteer coach.



Dukes has been recognized by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association as an All-Star Coach, a Regional Coach of the Year, and is a member of their Hall-of-Fame. Tomorrow night, Howell Public Schools will name the new athletic field at Howell High School’s Memorial Stadium, John Dukes Field. The dedication ceremony will take place at 6:40pm, just before the Highlanders square off for their game against the Plymouth Wildcats. (MK)