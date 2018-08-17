Art At The Howell Opera House Returns

A local art show is being presented this weekend at the Howell Opera House.



The Livingston Arts Council is inviting everyone to come and view the 13th annual Fine Arts Show being held through Sunday in conjunction with the Howell Melon Festival. Held on the first floor of the Opera House, there will be art for sale and showcased, including paintings, jewelry, digital prints, photography and more. Artists will be present to discuss their work and answer questions. There will also be a “make and take” art table and two community murals for families to contribute to.



The show runs from 3 to 9pm today, Saturday 10am to 10pm, and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Admission is free and open to the public. (EO/JK)