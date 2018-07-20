Howell Restaurant Owner Expands To Downtown Royal Oak

A local restaurateur is spreading his Howell brand of dining out to Royal Oak.



Adam Merkel became owner of Diamond’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Howell in 2013. Since then he has opened The Silver Pig Bar and Oyster Room and Cello Italian Restaurant. On August 1st, the Free Press reports that he will be taking over operations of the Red Fox English Pub in Royal Oak, turning it, and the neighboring Cantina Diablos into a new dual concept restaurant. On the first floor of the Main Street building, the former Cantina Diablos will be transformed into a second Diamond’s location. Merkel hinted that the new location may carry a more urban theme than its Howell counterpart. While renovations there are taking place, the Red Fox will stay open on the second floor of the building, but will see a new menu. Once work on Diamond’s is complete this fall, Merkel will close the Red Fox and turn into what he called an garden themed bar named Pinky’s. Pinky’s will have live palm trees, a dance floor, a seasonal patio, and focus on small plates and cocktails. (MK)