Howell Students, Principal & Board Member Recognized

May 16, 2018

A number of students, teachers, an administrator and board member were all honored during the Howell Board of Education meeting Monday night.



It was packed board room as all of the individuals, many with family members present, were celebrated during the highlights and happenings portion of the meeting. Students in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America or FCCLA were also recognized for earning highest scores and gold medals at a state competition. Next honored was Howell High School’s FIRST Robotics Team, the Howell S.C.O.T.S. Bots, for an outstanding season which included two Chairman's Awards at the state and regional competitions and competing at the FIRST Robotics World Championship. FIRST stands for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. The board and the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) also honored Howell High School Principal Jason Schrock as the 2018 MASSP High School Principal of the Year.



All were commended during separate presentations with certificates presented by the board and Superintendent Erin MacGregor. MacGregor told WHMI they had a room full of students as well as parents who are doing great things and representing the district in a great way. He says the general threshold they try to use when recognizing students at the board level is those who have done something to be recognized or win at the state level. Judging by the packed room, he said it spoke volumes to what the students have accomplished.



Also recognized during Monday’s meeting was Trustee Gregg Gilligan for his continuing dedication and education related to school board member certification. He achieved Level 1 Certification and the Award of Merit from the Michigan Association of School Boards. Level 1 Certification is the MASB's Certified Boardmember Award which means he took all 100-Level CBA classes (101–109). The Award of Merit means that he has completed all the level 1 courses and 45 educational credits. (JM)