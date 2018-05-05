Howell Schools To Participate In Bike To School Day

May 5, 2018

An event next week aims to celebrate the school commute and encourage more families to safely try out riding to school on one day each spring.



Bike to School Day is set for Wednesday, May 9th. The annual event, in which more than 150 schools across Michigan participate, is part of a larger national movement for year-round safe routes to school. It also emphasizes the importance of increasing physical activity for children.



The Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority will again host a friendly competition among buildings in the Howell district, encouraging as many kids as possible to wear a helmet, get on their bikes and ride to school. Parks and Rec staff will then go around to the different schools on Wednesday and count the number of bikes piled up around the racks outside to determine which school wins the 2018 Bike to School trophy.



The winning school will receive a trophy as well as a coupon code voucher for discount registration for August’s Doc May Memorial Melon Ride. (JK)