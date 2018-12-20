Howell Educator Wins FCSEM Teacher Of The Year

December 20, 2018

A Howell teacher has been recognized above all others in the state with a prestigious award. Howell High School teacher Leah Brinker has been named the 2018 Family and Consumer Science Educators of Michigan, or FCSEM, Teacher of the Year. Brinker teaches classes in interior design, hospitality and tourism, child development, career education, and personal finance. Brinker said that each day she strives to be better than the day before and that this award means much to her. She said that it reminds her of the “scaffolding” around her that has helped her along her teaching path, helped her improve her teaching, and helped her better meet the needs of each student. Howell High School Principal Jason Schrock congratulated Brinker, saying she is an outstanding educator and they are lucky to have her on staff. In addition to teaching the many Family and Consumer Science Classes, Brinker also serves on the Highlander College and Career Council, the Human Reproductive Health Council, and was instrumental in helping to plan the LOC Teen Financial Reality Fair. Brinker was presented with the award at the 2018 FCSEM Conference last month. The Howell Public Schools Board of Education honored her for this recognition during their regular meeting last week. (MK)



From left are Jason Schrock, Howell High Schol principal, Leah Brinker, and Erin MacGregor, Howell Public Schools Superintendent.