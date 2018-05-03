Howell Farmers' Market Returns Sunday

Spring has finally sprung and the farmers market will return to downtown Howell this weekend.



This Sunday marks the opening of the Howell Farmers’ Market. The popular market features a mini-festival atmosphere and is held on State and Clinton Streets, adjacent to the historic Livingston County Courthouse in the heart of downtown. Opening day festivities will include live entertainment and a petting zoo attraction on Clinton Street. Nearly 100 vendors offer everything from flowers and produce to crafts and specialty products. The market is open from 9am to 2pm every Sunday May 6th through October 28th.



