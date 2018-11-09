Hummer Catches On Fire In Pinckney

November 9, 2018

Billowing black smoke from a large vehicle fire could be seen throughout the Village of Pinckney Thursday afternoon.



A Hummer caught on fire in the parking lot of the Rite Aid store on Dexter Street at around 3pm. It attracted a lot of attention due to the amount of smoke and flames.



The Putnam Township Fire Department extinguished the blaze and is conducting the investigation. Pinckney Police told WHMI there was nothing believed to be suspicious about it. (JM)