Hunter Trapped Upside Down, Rescued From Tree Stand

November 21, 2018

A hunter had to be rescued from his tree stand in the Pinckney Recreation Area Monday morning, after he got stuck hanging upside down.



MLive.com reports the incident happened around 7am when the hunter was working his way up the tree. He apparently slipped off the stand and his feet got caught in the rigging. Chelsea Area Fire Authority Captain Scott Basar said the man had not yet connected his safety harness to the tree when he fell back, so his feet being stuck were the only thing preventing him from falling to the ground. Basar said the hunter was incredibly fortunate his feet got stuck. However, his coat slid off during the ordeal so he was exposed to very cold temperatures and lost feeling in his legs. The hunter managed to call 911 and rescue crews were able to locate him in the woods. There were concerns about blood flow to his legs and hypothermia. Given the location and precarious nature of how the man was hanging, the Washtenaw County Technical Rescue Team was called in and eventually rigged a rope system to get him down safely by 9:41am. He was taken to the University of Michigan Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.



