Former Red Wing McCarty To Host Metropark Charity Golf Outing

August 1, 2018

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks Foundation is teeing up a fundraiser with Red Wing alumni to support field trips for local students.



The Metroparks Foundation is holding their 2nd Annual Charity Golf Classic on Friday, September 14th at Kensington Metropark Golf Course. Proceeds from the event will support the “Get Out and Learn” program, which provides schools around Livingston County and southeast Michigan the opportunity to visit a Metropark on a nature-connective field trip.



The special featured host for this year’s outing is former Detroit Red Wings skater Darren McCarty. Each group will have a photo opportunity at the 8th hole with the 4-time Stanley Cup winner. Current and long-time Red Wings National Anthem singer Karen Newman will perform that very honor to kick off the event, and then emcee the awards dinner following. Registration is currently open online for individuals and foursomes at www.metroparks.com/charitygolfclassic.(MK)