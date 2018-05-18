Huron River Cresting In Hamburg Township, Flooding Continues

May 18, 2018

High water levels should begin to slowly recede this weekend along the Huron River and lakes throughout Hamburg Township.



As of this morning, the river was at 7.44 feet and slowly falling. Flood stage is 6.5 feet. Flooding has been occurring with docks, porches and some roads submerged, as well as playground structures. In some areas, people have been out kayaking. While some enjoy the high water levels, it causes problems for others. Hamburg Township officials ask those out boating or jet-skiing on Ore Lake and the Chain of Lakes eliminate all wakes through the weekend due to the high water levels and potential property damage.



The National Weather Service forecasts the Huron River should fall below flood stage Monday. However, a flood warning remains in effect until further notice. Light showers are possible this weekend but amounts will not be enough to cause the river to rise again. (JM)