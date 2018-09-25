HVS Board Selects New Superintendent

September 25, 2018

The Huron Valley Schools superintendent search is over.



Following completion of second round interviews on Monday, the Huron Valley Schools Board of Education voted 6-0 to begin contract negotiations with Dr. Paul Salah to lead the district. Salah is currently the Associate Superintendent of Educational Services for Wayne County RESA.



The board initially interviewed six candidates before narrowing the field to three finalists, including Scott Lindberg, Interim Assistant of Administrative Services and Human Resources for Huron Valley Schools and Steven Archibald, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Livonia Public Schools. Board President Jeff Long said that while they had an “exceptionally strong pool from which to choose” the board felt strongly that Dr. Salah possesses the leadership qualities they were looking for to move Huron Valley Schools to the next level, adding that Salah brings a wealth of experience to the district and will, “work diligently to learn the unique aspects of our culture and build productive and meaningful relationships with our staff, students and the community." (JK)